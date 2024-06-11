Left Menu

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot chairs Sentence Review Board meeting; recommends premature release of 14 convicts

In the meeting, SRB has considered a total of 92 cases and 14 cases have been recommended for premature release of convicts from prison. The proposal has been submitted to the Lieutenant Governor for approval.

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:20 IST
AAP leader Kailash Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In compliance with the statutory provisions, the Home Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot, held the meeting of the Sentence Review Board (SRB). The meeting was held with other members including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General (Prison), Pr. Secretary (Law), Principal District Judge, Spl. Commissioner of Police and Director of Social Welfare on February 23, 2024.

In the meeting, SRB has considered a total of 92 cases and 14 cases have been recommended for premature release of convicts from prison. The proposal has been submitted to the Lieutenant Governor for approval. In a statement issued, Gahlot said, "The Sentence Review Board has thoroughly considered each case on its merits, keeping in mind the principles of justice and rehabilitation."

"The recommended premature releases reflect our commitment to reintegrating reformed individuals back into society and reducing the burden on our prison system. We believe in offering a second chance to those who have shown genuine improvement and remorse during their incarceration," he added. (ANI)

