"Has long political career": MP CM Mohan Yadav congratulates Odisha CM-designate Mohan Majhi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday congratulated Odisha Chief Minister-designate Mohan Majhi. "I congratulate Mohan Majhi and both the deputy CMs. He has been an MLA for four years and has a long political career. He started as a Sarpanch. I will attend the oath ceremony tomorrow. I hope Lord Jagannath will bless him and he will continue to work for the state," Yadav said told ANI.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded Majhi's unanimous election as the leader of the Odisha BJP Legislature Party. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X said, "Delighted to announce that Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has been elected unanimously as the leader of Odisha BJP Legislature Party. He is a young and dynamic party karyakarta who will take the state forward on road to progress and prosperity as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. Many congratulations to him".

BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi has been announced as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. Majhi was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Odisha at a meeting held on Tuesday.

Mohan Majhi, who started his career as a Sarpanch from 1997-2000, was elected to the state assembly for the first time in 2000 from Keonjhar with BJD-BJP alliance. He was re-elected in 2004.

From 2005 to 2009, he was the government deputy chief whip in the BJD-BJP coalition govt. He became again MLA in 2019. In the recent polls, he retained the seat by defeating BJD's Mina Majhi by 11,577 votes.

In the previous assembly, Majhi served as the opposition chief whip. He is set to become the first person from the tribal-dominated Keonjhar district to assume the role of Chief Minister. Appointing a tribal leader is significant given that tribals make up approximately 23% of the state's population. (ANI)

