Eastern Cape to Honor Top Women in Agriculture for Their Contributions

This week, the Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform will award top-performing women in the agricultural sector. This initiative is part of the department’s program to recognize and celebrate the vital contributions of women in agriculture.

The awards aim to empower and honor women in agriculture and agro-processing. "The awards are an instrument through which the contribution of women in the fight against poverty, hunger, and joblessness is recognized. This will increase participation and visibility of women in the sector," the department stated.

The program emphasizes the significant role women play in food security, job creation, economic growth, and poverty alleviation. It has a long-term goal of helping women entrepreneurs transition from subsistence and smallholder production to commercial and/or processing enterprises, including ventures into export markets.

"This program aligns with the objectives of the Women Empowerment Strategy (WES) to promote inclusive development for women in the agricultural, land reform, and rural development sector, enabling them to contribute fully towards building a better life for all. The strategy advocates prioritizing women in various agricultural and land reform programs, providing direction for coherent empowerment interventions," the department added.

The first award ceremony took place on June 11, 2024, at the Maluti Civic Centre in Matatiele, honoring women in the Alfred Nzo District Municipality. The next ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 13, at the Town Hall in Libode for the OR Tambo District Municipality.

"The district winners will compete with other women from the rest of the province. The provincial winners will then compete for top honors at the national level," the department concluded.