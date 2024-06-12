Controversial Posters in Jaipur Urge Hindus Not to Sell Property to Non-Hindus

In a development stirring unease, posters in Jaipur's Shivaji Nagar locality have surfaced, with a provocative message urging Hindus not to sell their houses to non-Hindus. This appeal, reportedly made by residents themselves, stems from concerns over migration and local disturbances.

The posters, attributed to the 'Sarv Hindu Samaj', beseech the 'Sanatani' community to resist selling properties to non-Hindus. They read, "Sanataniyon se appeal, palayan ko roken. Sabhi Sanatan bhaiyon behnon se nivedan hai ki apna makaan gair-Hinduon ko na bechen" (An appeal to Sanatanis to stop migration. A request to all Sanatani brothers and sisters to not sell their house to non-Hindus).

The police have acknowledged the situation but emphasized that the buying and selling of properties remain individual decisions, noting that no formal complaints have been filed yet. Local residents, however, cite discomfort and disruption as reasons for this drastic measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)