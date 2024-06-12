Left Menu

Controversial Posters in Jaipur Urge Hindus Not to Sell Property to Non-Hindus

In Jaipur's Shivaji Nagar locality, posters appeared urging Hindus not to sell houses to non-Hindus, fueling tension in the area. Local residents have reportedly placed these posters themselves. The police confirmed the development but stated there have been no complaints so far regarding the matter.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:28 IST
Controversial Posters in Jaipur Urge Hindus Not to Sell Property to Non-Hindus
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a development stirring unease, posters in Jaipur's Shivaji Nagar locality have surfaced, with a provocative message urging Hindus not to sell their houses to non-Hindus. This appeal, reportedly made by residents themselves, stems from concerns over migration and local disturbances.

The posters, attributed to the 'Sarv Hindu Samaj', beseech the 'Sanatani' community to resist selling properties to non-Hindus. They read, "Sanataniyon se appeal, palayan ko roken. Sabhi Sanatan bhaiyon behnon se nivedan hai ki apna makaan gair-Hinduon ko na bechen" (An appeal to Sanatanis to stop migration. A request to all Sanatani brothers and sisters to not sell their house to non-Hindus).

The police have acknowledged the situation but emphasized that the buying and selling of properties remain individual decisions, noting that no formal complaints have been filed yet. Local residents, however, cite discomfort and disruption as reasons for this drastic measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024