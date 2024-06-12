Federal Reserve's Perspective on Interest Rate Cuts: An Economic Outlook Update

Federal Reserve officials are preparing to update their economic forecasts this Wednesday, indicating a potential shift in the anticipated interest rate cuts. Recent inflation data shows little sign of the desired slowdown, with the core inflation rate holding steady at 0.3 percent from April to May—higher than the Fed's target.

The Fed's projections suggest a reduction in the number of rate cuts this year, down from three to just one or two. This could result in prolonged high borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards, a disappointing outcome for aspiring homebuyers and the broader economy.

This cautious approach from the Fed could also influence the political landscape, given the public's discontent with current economic conditions under President Biden, despite low unemployment and robust consumer spending. The central bank will continue to assess economic data before making further adjustments, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasizing the need for more consistent inflation control.

