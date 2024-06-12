Left Menu

Federal Reserve's Perspective on Interest Rate Cuts: An Economic Outlook Update

Federal Reserve officials are set to update their economic forecasts on Wednesday, signaling fewer interest rate cuts than previously anticipated. With inflation above the target rate and June's consumer prices data on the horizon, the outlook for borrowing costs remains high, impacting mortgages, loans, and the presidential race amid a low unemployment rate but high consumer prices.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal Reserve officials are preparing to update their economic forecasts this Wednesday, indicating a potential shift in the anticipated interest rate cuts. Recent inflation data shows little sign of the desired slowdown, with the core inflation rate holding steady at 0.3 percent from April to May—higher than the Fed's target.

The Fed's projections suggest a reduction in the number of rate cuts this year, down from three to just one or two. This could result in prolonged high borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards, a disappointing outcome for aspiring homebuyers and the broader economy.

This cautious approach from the Fed could also influence the political landscape, given the public's discontent with current economic conditions under President Biden, despite low unemployment and robust consumer spending. The central bank will continue to assess economic data before making further adjustments, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasizing the need for more consistent inflation control.

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

