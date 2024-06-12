Inflation Cools, Boosting Stock Futures with Rate Cut Hopes

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after key inflation data showed price pressures cooled more than expected, boosting hopes for interest-rate cuts later this year. A Labor Department report showed the Consumer Price Index was unchanged on a monthly basis, where it was expected to rise 0.1%. On an annual basis, inflation rose 3.3%, lower than economists' expectation of a 3.4% increase.

CPI, excluding volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.2% compared with expectations of a 0.3% rise, while core inflation rose 3.4% on an annual basis versus a forecast of 3.5%. At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 234 points, or 0.6%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 40.25 points, or 0.75%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 187.75 points, or 0.98%.

