Inflation Cools, Boosting Stock Futures with Rate Cut Hopes
U.S. stock index futures surged Wednesday following better-than-expected inflation data. The Consumer Price Index remained steady on a monthly basis and rose 3.3% annually, below economists' forecasts. Excluding food and energy, CPI rose 0.2%. The data has fueled optimism about potential interest-rate cuts later this year.
U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after key inflation data showed price pressures cooled more than expected, boosting hopes for interest-rate cuts later this year. A Labor Department report showed the Consumer Price Index was unchanged on a monthly basis, where it was expected to rise 0.1%. On an annual basis, inflation rose 3.3%, lower than economists' expectation of a 3.4% increase.
CPI, excluding volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.2% compared with expectations of a 0.3% rise, while core inflation rose 3.4% on an annual basis versus a forecast of 3.5%. At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 234 points, or 0.6%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 40.25 points, or 0.75%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 187.75 points, or 0.98%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rouble Hits Four-Month High Amidst High Interest Rates and Capital Controls
India-Singapore: Strengthening Ties in Green Economy, Digitalization, and More
Cyclone Remal Devastates Bangladesh's Coastal Economy
Rahul Gandhi Pledges to Boost Reservation and Revitalize Economy
Projected recovery in global economy will boost India's growth; FY24 GDP likely to reach 8 pc: SBI Research