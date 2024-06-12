MNRE and IREDA Showcase Odisha’s Renewable Energy Opportunities

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), in collaboration with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), organized a pre-event conference for Global Wind Day at the Welcome Hotel in Bhubaneswar. The event underscored India's commitment to advancing renewable energy, with a special focus on wind energy potential.

Highlights from the Conference:

Joint Secretary's Speech:

Dr. B. K. Mohanty, Director (Finance), IREDA, read out the speech of Shri Lalit Bohra, Joint Secretary (MNRE), emphasizing the rapid development of renewable energy in India and Odisha.

The National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) estimates India’s onshore wind potential at 1,164 GW at 150 meters above ground level, with Odisha having a potential of 12 GW.

Keynote Address by Shri Pradip Kumar Das:

Shri Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA, highlighted Odisha's significant potential in green energy, particularly in leading green hydrogen projects.

As of March 31, 2024, IREDA has disbursed cumulative loans amounting to Rs. 1,25,917 crores in renewable energy, with Rs. 26,913 crores dedicated to wind power projects nationwide. Specifically, Rs. 1,637 crores have been disbursed towards renewable energy projects in Odisha.

Odisha’s Renewable Energy Policy 2022:

The policy aims to drive investments in clean energy, focusing on RE manufacturing and emerging technologies such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, and floating solar.

Shri Das encouraged renewable energy developers to capitalize on the growing opportunities in Odisha and other states, reaffirming the importance of renewable energy for sustainable national development.

The conference highlighted Odisha’s potential to play a pivotal role in India's renewable energy landscape and encouraged stakeholders to invest in the state's promising green energy sector.