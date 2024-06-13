Left Menu

SAIC Criticizes EU Tariff Decision Amid Tech Innovation Plans

Chinese automaker SAIC expressed regret over the European Union's proposed 38.1% tariff on its exports. The company emphasized its reliance on technology innovation rather than government subsidies. SAIC also highlighted plans to introduce China's new energy technologies and green factories to Europe, warning of potential negative impacts on global auto industry stability.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-06-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 09:53 IST
SAIC Criticizes EU Tariff Decision Amid Tech Innovation Plans
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese automaker SAIC said on Thursday it regretted the European Union's tariff decision and the firm relied on technology innovation rather than government subsidies after it was slapped with a proposed 38.1% tariff for its exports to the EU.

"We are planning to bring China's new energy technologies and green factories to Europe," the automaker said in a statement. "(The) EU's decision might have relatively big disadvantages for economic and trade cooperation between China and EU and the stability of global auto industrial chains."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024