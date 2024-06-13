SAIC Criticizes EU Tariff Decision Amid Tech Innovation Plans

Chinese automaker SAIC said on Thursday it regretted the European Union's tariff decision and the firm relied on technology innovation rather than government subsidies after it was slapped with a proposed 38.1% tariff for its exports to the EU.

"We are planning to bring China's new energy technologies and green factories to Europe," the automaker said in a statement. "(The) EU's decision might have relatively big disadvantages for economic and trade cooperation between China and EU and the stability of global auto industrial chains."

