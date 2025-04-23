China Deepens Nuclear Energy Ties with Africa to Drive a New Energy Era

China is rapidly establishing itself as a key partner in Africa’s energy transformation, with nuclear power cooperation emerging as a central pillar of its diplomatic strategy. This growing engagement is not only reshaping Africa’s energy landscape but also reflecting Beijing’s long-term ambition to become a global leader in nuclear technology exports.

South Africa and China Forge a New Chapter in Nuclear Collaboration

On April 8, 2025, a significant step in this direction was taken when South Africa’s Nuclear Energy Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC). The agreement, concluded during an official visit to China by South Africa’s Electricity Minister Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, underscores a shared commitment to revitalizing South Africa’s nuclear energy program.

The MoU focuses on several strategic areas:

Revitalization of South Africa’s nuclear fuel cycle , critical for energy independence.

Accelerated deployment of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) , considered more adaptable and cost-effective than traditional large reactors.

Cooperation on advanced nuclear fuels, such as high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU), which could power next-generation reactors with greater efficiency.

With South Africa’s government strongly backing nuclear energy but facing budgetary constraints, this partnership offers access to capital, technology, and expertise—while preserving sovereign control over critical infrastructure.

Addressing Loadshedding and Infrastructure Gaps

Minister Ramokgopa’s visit also focused on tackling South Africa’s chronic energy insecurity, particularly the ongoing issue of loadshedding. A major priority is the proposed life extension of the SAFARI-1 research reactor, located at the Pelindaba nuclear research center. Originally scheduled to retire in 2030, this reactor plays a vital role in nuclear medicine production and research.

Plans are underway to replace it with a multi-purpose reactor, supported by an initial allocation of R1.2 billion (approximately $63.6 million) in seed funding. However, further investment and international collaboration are crucial to realizing this project, which is seen as a cornerstone of South Africa’s future energy security.

China’s Strategic Expansion into Africa’s Nuclear Landscape

Beyond South Africa, China is broadening its nuclear footprint across the continent. At the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, China launched the China-Africa Forum on the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Technology. Integrated into the 2025–2027 Beijing Action Plan, this forum cements China's long-term strategy to become Africa’s preferred nuclear partner.

With participation from 53 of 54 African nations—51 represented at the Head of State level—FOCAC 2024 became a springboard for promoting nuclear energy as a tool for development. China emphasized the role of nuclear power in meeting Africa’s energy access challenges, especially in remote regions where traditional grid expansion is difficult.

Unlocking Africa’s Nuclear Potential

Nuclear power is increasingly seen across Africa as a practical and scalable solution to bridge the continent’s massive energy gap. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) forecasts a 58% growth in nuclear energy use in Africa by 2030, with potential for a tenfold increase by 2050. This surge aligns with the urgent need to connect more than 600 million people who currently lack access to electricity.

SMRs, in particular, are gaining traction for their:

Modular scalability , allowing phased deployment.

Compact design , which suits off-grid and rural environments.

Enhanced safety systems, aligned with international best practices.

Momentum Across the Continent

Currently, six African countries—Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, and South Africa—are actively pursuing nuclear energy. China has deepened bilateral ties with several of these nations:

Nigeria : Entered strategic talks with China in 2024 to operationalize nuclear power plants by the 2030s, following an MoU with CNNC.

Ghana : Signed an agreement to deploy the Hualong One reactor, China’s flagship third-generation pressurized water reactor.

Kenya: Continues to work toward its long-term plan of building a 1,000 MW nuclear plant with Chinese support, stemming from a 2015 framework agreement.

These developments illustrate China’s end-to-end engagement—from training and research to plant construction and decommissioning—positioning it as a full-spectrum partner in Africa’s nuclear journey.

African Energy Week 2025: A Strategic Convergence

Set to take place under the banner “Invest in African Energies,” African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 is poised to be a critical venue for shaping the continent’s nuclear trajectory. The event will gather key stakeholders to explore:

Technology transfer models

Regulatory capacity building

Investment mechanisms and public-private partnerships

With CNNC and other Chinese entities expected to play a prominent role, AEW 2025 will serve as a forum to harmonize national energy strategies with global best practices. The event will also spotlight African countries’ efforts to balance energy sovereignty, sustainability, and economic development with international collaboration.

China’s nuclear diplomacy in Africa marks a new era of energy cooperation that transcends traditional infrastructure investment. It reflects a blend of geopolitical influence, developmental ambition, and mutual benefit. For African nations striving to achieve energy security, climate resilience, and industrial growth, China’s nuclear support offers a pathway to transformation—if managed with transparency, robust governance, and local capacity-building at its core.