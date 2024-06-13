HC issues notice to Haryana Government in contempt plea over water crisis in Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of the Haryana government and officials in its Irrigation and Water Resources in a contempt plea against them. A plea seeking action against them has been filed over the alleged noncompliance of a High Court order in relation to water supply to Delhi.

A vacation bench of Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to the Haryana Government, its officials, and the Delhi Government and sought their reply. The matter has been listed on July 24. The notice has been issued on the petition filed by the advocate, SB Tripathi, seeking contempt action against the Haryana government for non-compliance of the order of the Delhi High Court passed on January 15, which required Haryana to supply 1041 cusec of water to Delhi daily.

The plea submitted that earlier, Haryana had stated that Delhi has an allocation of 719 cusecs of water. Haryana is supplying 1041 cusecs of water to Delhi by diverting 319 cusecs share of its own citizens to Delhi. Haryana has said nothing about reducing the present supply of 1040 cusec. It is further stated that Haryana has started supplying less water from Munka Nahar. Sometimes it did not supply water at all from Munak Nahar. (ANI)

