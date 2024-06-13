"Very unfortunate": Nitin Gadkari on explosives factory blast

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari offered condolences for those who were killed at an explosives manufacturing factory in Dhamna in Maharashtra's Nagpur. "It's very unfortunate. The people of Nagpur are in grief and so am I... I pray for the peace of departed souls," Gadkari, who won from Nagpur in the recently held Lok Sabha polls said speaking to reporters on Thursday.

Speaking on being appointed the Union Minister for the third term, Gadkari said, "I am lucky that the people of Nagpur have elected me for the third term (as an MP). I never did politics based on religion, caste or sex but have worked on 'sab ka sath, sab ka vikas, sab ka prayas'..." In a post on X, Fadnavis said that he is in touch with the district administration and police commissioner and all the necessary help is being provided by the district administration.

"The news is very sad that 6 people died in an explosion at Chamunda Explosive Company in Hingana MIDC area of Nagpur. 3 people are critical in this incident and they have been admitted to Dande Hospital for treatment," he posted. "I am in touch with the district administration and police commissioner and all the necessary help is being provided by the district administration. The Commissioner of Police has visited the spot as well as the hospital. I offer heartfelt tributes to the deceased. prays for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Deputy CM added.

Fadnavis further said that the families of the deceased will be given financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund. Earlier, NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh said that the manager and owner of the unit are absconding.

"This incident of the explosion took place in an explosive unit near the village of Dhamna. The incident took place in the afternoon. The manager and owner of the unit are absconding. The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment...A team from the explosive department is here and further investigation is underway," he said. Five people were killed and five others were injured at an explosives manufacturing factory in Dhamna in Maharashtra's Nagpur, officials said on Thursday.

"At least 5 people have died and 5 people are injured in an explosion at an explosives manufacturing factory in Dhamna. The team is about to reach the spot," Ravinder Singal, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)