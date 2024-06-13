UP to provide drinking water to Tikamgarh following request from Madhya Pradesh CM

In a bid to address the severe water crisis in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to supply drinking water from the Jamrar Dam. This decision came after Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav wrote a letter to CM Yogi seeking assistance.

Responding to CM Yadav's request, CM Yogi said that the Jamni Dam, built in 1973, and the under-construction Bhaurat Dam have not hindered water flow through the Jamni River. The critical situation in Tikamgarh has arisen due to the limited storage capacity of the Barighat Stop Dam, which holds only 1 million cubic meters (MCM) of water. In view of the drinking water crisis for the residents of Tikamgarh, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide 0.72 MCM water from Jamrar Dam in June 2024.

The State government is taking swift action to implement this decision. (ANI)

