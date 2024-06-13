Ministers' Visit Highlights Government's Commitment to Child and Women Welfare

Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi and Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur conducted an in-depth tour of central government-sponsored welfare institutions at the Nirmal Chhaya Complex, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The Ministers visited the Children Home for Girls, After Care Home for Women, and the Child Welfare Committee, all part of Mission Vatsalya, which aims to provide family-based, non-institutional care for children in challenging circumstances. Devi interacted with the children during the visit.

The tour also included stops at the One Stop Centre and SANKALP-Hub for Women's Empowerment, both under Mission Shakti. These institutions focus on the safety, security, and holistic empowerment of women. The One Stop Centre offers integrated support for women affected by violence, while SANKALP focuses on comprehensive empowerment programs.

Discussion topics during the visit included various initiatives to strengthen these institutions' capabilities. Both Ministers stressed the importance of child rights advocacy, awareness, and a robust juvenile justice system. These initiatives are viewed as essential steps towards achieving women-led development and ensuring no child is left behind, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

