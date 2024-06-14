"Congress engaged in hatching conspiracy": BJP slams arrest warrant against Yediyurappa

After former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was issued a non-bailable arrest warrant, the BJP said Congress leaders are "hatching conspiracy" after their "humiliating defeat" in the Lok Sabha elections. On Thursday, BJP leader Yediyurappa was issued a non-bailable warrant under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl.

Taking to its official X handle, BJP Karnataka posted, "Shocked by the humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress leaders are engrossed in hatching one conspiracy after another against the BJP." The post further added, "Congress, resentful towards the BJP, is now attempting to arrest our respected leader BS Yediyurappa, based on a complaint from a mentally unstable woman. This comes after Rahul Gandhi faced court proceedings for spreading misinformation against BJP in Karnataka."

The party in its tweet further claimed that the Congress is trying to divert attention from a corruption case involving Minister B. Nagendra. "In light of the corruption charges involving Minister B. Nagendra in the Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation and the subsequent allegations against the government itself, Congress has devised a conspiracy to divert attention by maligning Yeddyurappa," BJP said.

The BJP also said that State Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara had earlier said that there was no weight in the complaint filed by the "mentally unstable" woman. "Previously, the Home Minister Dr Parameshwara himself had stated that the complaint from the mentally unstable woman was malicious and without merit. It is absurd that the case is being revived after three months," the party said.

It added further, "Why is the government focusing on Yeddyurappa only, among 53 complaints filed by the woman, including against her own children and husband? Why plot a sudden arrest three months after the complaint was filed?" Stepping up their attacks on Congress, the BJP said that the party will be destroyed in the state if it continues its hatred politics.

"If Congress leaders in Delhi succumb to such vile, vindictive politics and target Yeddyurappa, there is no doubt that Congress will be thrown out of Karnataka," the BJP Karnataka said in the post. Notably in March, the mother of the victim had filed a complaint against the former Chief Minister at the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru, alleging that Yediyurappa had sexually assaulted her daughter. In this regard, the brother of the victim filed a petition in the court.

The fast-track court hearing the petition issued a non-bailable warrant against the former CM of Karnataka, directing his immediate arrest. According to a statement from Yediyurappa's office, he has applied for anticipatory bail at a special court, seeking prevention from arrest.

Yediyurappa is presently in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)