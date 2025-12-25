Left Menu

Tarique Rahman: A Homecoming to Transform Bangladesh's Political Future

Tarique Rahman returns to Bangladesh from a 17-year exile, sparking hopes for a revitalized Bangladesh Nationalist Party as it eyes the upcoming elections. With previous legal barriers removed, Rahman's homecoming could shift the political landscape amid tensions and an interim government overseeing the polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 12:44 IST
Tarique Rahman, acting Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), made a historic return on Thursday after nearly 17 years in exile. His homecoming is seen as a pivotal moment for his party, which hopes to renew energy and consolidate support ahead of the February elections.

As Rahman arrived, hundreds of thousands of supporters filled the streets from Dhaka's airport, waving flags and banners amidst tight security to welcome their leader. Rahman, 60, who has spent years leading the BNP from London, embraced the nation's soil in a symbolic gesture.

Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, had remained abroad due to legal challenges that have since been cleared with the recent political shifts. As Bangladesh prepares for elections under an interim government, Rahman's return is timely as it brings hope and potential reshaping of the country's political dynamics.

