Return of a Political Powerhouse: Tarique Rahman's Homecoming

Tarique Rahman, Acting Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, returns home after 17 years of self-exile in London. His return marks a pivotal moment as he emerges as a leading contender for prime minister in the upcoming elections. The BNP leader will be greeted with heightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is returning from self-exile in London after nearly 17 years. As a leading contender for the prime ministerial position in February's general elections, his homecoming is highly anticipated.

Rahman, 60, will arrive at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday morning. The airport will be under special security measures, with public access restricted and intelligence operations ramped up to ensure his safe return. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police have implemented comprehensive security arrangements for the event.

Party leaders, activists, and supporters are expected to line the streets to welcome him. Upon his arrival, Rahman will address a reception before visiting his ailing mother and attending to party obligations. His return is seen as a key moment for the BNP, which has regained prominence after significant political changes.

