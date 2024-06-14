"Yediyurappa to be brought from Delhi by Monday," says K'tka Home Minister Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against former chief minister B S Yediyurappa in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl and that police are set to bring the BJP leader in for questioning in the POSCO case. According to Parameshwara, Yediyurappa is currently believed to be in Delhi and has indicated that he will return on June 17, Monday and further action will be taken.

Yediyurappa was on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl. "A warrant has been issued for Yediyurappa. Police will bring him along with them and get all the information related to the case. Then legal action will be taken. There is information that he is in Delhi. He said he would come on Monday, 16th June," said Parameshwara told reporters on Friday.

Meanwhile, the BJP has alleged a conspiracy by the Congress in the case to divert attention from a corruption case involving Minister B Nagendra. Talking to reporters in Hubli, BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai said, "It looks like a part of a conspiracy by Congress but BS Yediyurappa will come out clean from this case"

BJP Karnataka had yesterday posted on its X handle, "Shocked by the humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress leaders are engrossed in hatching one conspiracy after another against the BJP." The post further added, "Congress, resentful towards the BJP, is now attempting to arrest our respected leader BS Yediyurappa, based on a complaint from a mentally unstable woman. This comes after Rahul Gandhi faced court proceedings for spreading misinformation against BJP in Karnataka."

Responding to BJP's allegation Parameshwara said, "BJP says so. They had sent the video to FSL, the report should come, right? All checks should be done as per the procedure. Yediyurappa is a senior person and one of the VIPs, so everything should be checked. There is an arrest warrant against Yeddiyurappa. It would be good if he comes soon. Rahul Gandhi is not involved in this. BJP is just making a story. This does not make sense..." Notably in March, the mother of the victim had filed a complaint against Yediyurappa the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru, alleging that the former chief minister had sexually assaulted her daughter. In this regard, the brother of the victim filed a petition in the court.

The fast-track court hearing the petition issued a non-bailable warrant against Yediyurappa, directing his immediate arrest. According to a statement from Yediyurappa's office, he has applied for anticipatory bail at a special court, seeking prevention from arrest. (ANI)

