FTSE 100 Faces Fifth Week of Declines Amid Political and Economic Uncertainties

Britain's FTSE 100 experienced its fifth consecutive week of declines due to investor concerns over interest rate outlooks and political turmoil in Europe. Contributing factors included French President Macron's snap elections and weaker UK GDP data. Tesco and Crest Nicholson saw gains amid the overall market drop.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 12:55 IST
FTSE 100 Faces Fifth Week of Declines Amid Political and Economic Uncertainties
Britain's FTSE 100 was on course for its fifth consecutive week of declines on Friday as investors grappled with uncertainty around the outlook for interest rates and political turmoil in Europe.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.1% by 0715 GMT, putting it on track for a 1% weekly drop. The knock-on effects from French President Emmanuel Macron's gamble to call snap elections, a hawkish projection from the Federal Reserve and weaker-than-expected UK GDP data for April all weighed on the British markets this week.

Tesco edged up 0.1% after Britain's biggest supermarket group reported a 4.6% rise in underlying quarterly sales in its home market and reiterated its forecast. Crest Nicholson jumped 9.3% after the homebuilder said it rejected a 650 million pound ($828.04 million) revised unsolicited proposal from rival Bellway, saying the deal "significantly undervalued" the group.

Shares of Bellway slid 2.2%. The FTSE 250 midcap index rose 0.1% on the day, but was set for a third straight week of losses.

