MP: Police bust international betting gang in Ujjain, arrest nine persons, recover Rs 14 crore in cash

Madhya Pradesh Police busted an international betting gang in Ujjain district, arrested nine persons and confiscated over Rs 14 crore from the spot, a police official said on Friday. The police also recovered a total of 41 mobile phones, 19 laptops, 5 Mac mini, one iPad, national and international SIM cards, 2 pen drives, 3 memory cards, other communication devices, silver bars and international currency of various countries from the spot.

Ujjain Inspector General (IG) Santosh Kumar Singh said, "Yesterday, the police received information about some people from Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh along with one Piyush Chopra (main accused) have been running an international betting on a large scale for several days in duplex no 18, at 19 Dreams Colony situated in Neelganga police station limits in Ujjain. Acting on it, the police team raided the place and arrested a total of nine accused. The team also recovered 41 mobile phones, 11 laptops, 1 Mac mini, 1 iPad, national and international SIMs, 2 pendrives, 3 memory cards and other communication devices from the spot." The police also received information that the main accused, Piyush Chopra, reached his house in Musaddipura under Kharakuan police station limits, Ujjain. The police team raided the spot and during the search, they recovered a huge amount of cash, silver bars and Apple Mac Mini CPU, laptops, Rs 14.58 crore Indian rupees kept in 11 bags. A large amount of international currency which is of Canada, United Arab Emirates, Euro, Pound, US Dollar, Nepalese Rupees etc were also confiscated, the officer said, adding that the main accused is still absconding and efforts are on to nab him soon.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 109, 120B, section 3/4 of Public Gambling Act and 66D of IT Act into the matter. Further investigation is underway, he added. According to the police, among the nine arrested accused, four accused each from Punjab and Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh and One from Rajasthan. They have been identified as Jaspreet Singh (30), Satpreet Singh (34), Gurpreet Singh (36) and Chetan Negi (37), residents of Punjab, Rohit Singh (26), Gaurav Jain (26), Akash Masihi (26) and Mayur Jain (30), residents of Madhya Pradesh while Harish Teli (36), a resident of Rajasthan. (ANI)

