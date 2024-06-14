Left Menu

MP: Police bust international betting gang in Ujjain, arrest nine persons, recover Rs 14 crore in cash

The police also recovered a total of 41 mobile phones, 19 laptops, 5 Mac mini, 1 iPad, national and international SIM cards, 2 pendrives, 3 memory cards, other communication devices, silver bars and international currency of various countries from the spot.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:02 IST
MP: Police bust international betting gang in Ujjain, arrest nine persons, recover Rs 14 crore in cash
Cash seized by Ujjain Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Police busted an international betting gang in Ujjain district, arrested nine persons and confiscated over Rs 14 crore from the spot, a police official said on Friday. The police also recovered a total of 41 mobile phones, 19 laptops, 5 Mac mini, one iPad, national and international SIM cards, 2 pen drives, 3 memory cards, other communication devices, silver bars and international currency of various countries from the spot.

Ujjain Inspector General (IG) Santosh Kumar Singh said, "Yesterday, the police received information about some people from Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh along with one Piyush Chopra (main accused) have been running an international betting on a large scale for several days in duplex no 18, at 19 Dreams Colony situated in Neelganga police station limits in Ujjain. Acting on it, the police team raided the place and arrested a total of nine accused. The team also recovered 41 mobile phones, 11 laptops, 1 Mac mini, 1 iPad, national and international SIMs, 2 pendrives, 3 memory cards and other communication devices from the spot." The police also received information that the main accused, Piyush Chopra, reached his house in Musaddipura under Kharakuan police station limits, Ujjain. The police team raided the spot and during the search, they recovered a huge amount of cash, silver bars and Apple Mac Mini CPU, laptops, Rs 14.58 crore Indian rupees kept in 11 bags. A large amount of international currency which is of Canada, United Arab Emirates, Euro, Pound, US Dollar, Nepalese Rupees etc were also confiscated, the officer said, adding that the main accused is still absconding and efforts are on to nab him soon.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 109, 120B, section 3/4 of Public Gambling Act and 66D of IT Act into the matter. Further investigation is underway, he added. According to the police, among the nine arrested accused, four accused each from Punjab and Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh and One from Rajasthan. They have been identified as Jaspreet Singh (30), Satpreet Singh (34), Gurpreet Singh (36) and Chetan Negi (37), residents of Punjab, Rohit Singh (26), Gaurav Jain (26), Akash Masihi (26) and Mayur Jain (30), residents of Madhya Pradesh while Harish Teli (36), a resident of Rajasthan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024