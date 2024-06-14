Tragedy Strikes: Indian Worker Among 49 Dead in Kuwait Fire

In a tragic turn of events, Sheo Shanker Singh, a skilled laborer from Bihar, lost his life in a devastating fire that swept through a multi-storey building in Kuwait's southern city of Mangaf. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Sapaha village in Gopalganj district.

The grief-stricken villagers gathered at Singh's residence upon receiving the heartbreaking news. Singh had moved to Kuwait ten months ago, leaving behind his wife and two sons, Mukesh Kumar Singh, 20, and Abhishekh Kumar Singh, 15.

Mukesh, who was pursuing his higher studies in Bhopal, rushed to his village after learning about his father's death. "After the tragic incident, my family and I tried to contact my father on Wednesday. But, he was not responding. We came to know about his death yesterday. We are shattered," Mukesh said, adding that the local administration is assisting with repatriation of the body, expected to arrive on Saturday.

The fire claimed 49 lives, including 45 Indians. In response, the Indian government has dispatched Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to Kuwait. Kuwaiti authorities reported the fire broke out Wednesday morning in Mangaf.

