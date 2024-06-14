Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Indian Worker Among 49 Dead in Kuwait Fire

A massive fire in Kuwait's Mangaf claimed the life of Sheo Shanker Singh, a skilled laborer from Bihar. The tragedy has left his village in mourning. His son Mukesh, who was in Bhopal, rushed back upon hearing the news. The government is coordinating repatriation efforts.

PTI | Gopalganj(Bihar) | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Sheo Shanker Singh, a skilled laborer from Bihar, lost his life in a devastating fire that swept through a multi-storey building in Kuwait's southern city of Mangaf. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Sapaha village in Gopalganj district.

The grief-stricken villagers gathered at Singh's residence upon receiving the heartbreaking news. Singh had moved to Kuwait ten months ago, leaving behind his wife and two sons, Mukesh Kumar Singh, 20, and Abhishekh Kumar Singh, 15.

Mukesh, who was pursuing his higher studies in Bhopal, rushed to his village after learning about his father's death. "After the tragic incident, my family and I tried to contact my father on Wednesday. But, he was not responding. We came to know about his death yesterday. We are shattered," Mukesh said, adding that the local administration is assisting with repatriation of the body, expected to arrive on Saturday.

The fire claimed 49 lives, including 45 Indians. In response, the Indian government has dispatched Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to Kuwait. Kuwaiti authorities reported the fire broke out Wednesday morning in Mangaf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

