Vice President Critiques Basic Structure Doctrine's Erosion

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday addressed the issue of the Supreme Court's approach to the basic structure doctrine, particularly during the Emergency period in India.

Speaking to Rajya Sabha interns, Dhankhar referred to recent comments by former Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman concerning the doctrine, emphasizing how its robustness was compromised during the historic period.

Dhankhar did not directly mention Justice Nariman by name but stressed that the Supreme Court's actions during the Emergency overturned several high court judgments, asserting the unwavering necessity for access to the judiciary and safeguarding Fundamental Rights.

