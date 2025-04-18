Left Menu

BJP MLA Usha Thakur Criticizes Vote Buying Practices

BJP MLA Usha Thakur criticized voters who sell their votes for money, gifts, or liquor, suggesting they'll be reborn as animals. Her comments, made in Hasalpur village, sparked controversy with the opposition Congress labeling her views as conservative. She urged integrity, asserting BJP's role in serving the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 18-04-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 08:35 IST
BJP MLA Usha Thakur Criticizes Vote Buying Practices
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial statement, BJP MLA Usha Thakur lashed out at voters who partake in vote-buying practices, claiming they would be reborn as animals such as camels and goats. Thakur made these remarks during a village meeting in Madhya Pradesh, igniting a row with the opposition Congress.

Thakur, a former state minister, questioned the integrity of those who exchange votes for money or liquor, citing BJP's initiatives like the Ladli Behna Yojana. She urged voters to safeguard democracy, emphasizing the importance of casting votes with integrity, regardless of material temptations.

Responding to criticism, Thakur clarified her intention to raise awareness among rural voters. However, her statements drew sharp reactions, with Congress criticizing her views as conservative and indicative of internal disputes within the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025