BJP MLA Usha Thakur Criticizes Vote Buying Practices

In a controversial statement, BJP MLA Usha Thakur lashed out at voters who partake in vote-buying practices, claiming they would be reborn as animals such as camels and goats. Thakur made these remarks during a village meeting in Madhya Pradesh, igniting a row with the opposition Congress.

Thakur, a former state minister, questioned the integrity of those who exchange votes for money or liquor, citing BJP's initiatives like the Ladli Behna Yojana. She urged voters to safeguard democracy, emphasizing the importance of casting votes with integrity, regardless of material temptations.

Responding to criticism, Thakur clarified her intention to raise awareness among rural voters. However, her statements drew sharp reactions, with Congress criticizing her views as conservative and indicative of internal disputes within the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)