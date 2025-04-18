BJP MLA Usha Thakur Criticizes Vote Buying Practices
BJP MLA Usha Thakur criticized voters who sell their votes for money, gifts, or liquor, suggesting they'll be reborn as animals. Her comments, made in Hasalpur village, sparked controversy with the opposition Congress labeling her views as conservative. She urged integrity, asserting BJP's role in serving the nation.
In a controversial statement, BJP MLA Usha Thakur lashed out at voters who partake in vote-buying practices, claiming they would be reborn as animals such as camels and goats. Thakur made these remarks during a village meeting in Madhya Pradesh, igniting a row with the opposition Congress.
Thakur, a former state minister, questioned the integrity of those who exchange votes for money or liquor, citing BJP's initiatives like the Ladli Behna Yojana. She urged voters to safeguard democracy, emphasizing the importance of casting votes with integrity, regardless of material temptations.
Responding to criticism, Thakur clarified her intention to raise awareness among rural voters. However, her statements drew sharp reactions, with Congress criticizing her views as conservative and indicative of internal disputes within the BJP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
