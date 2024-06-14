Elderly Face Financial Insecurity Amid Limited Access to Social Schemes: HelpAge Report

According to a recent study conducted by HelpAge, only 29 per cent of the elderly population in India have access to social security schemes, such as old-age pensions or provident funds. This lack of support is accompanied by substantial financial insecurity, with about 65 per cent of the elderly feeling financially insecure.

Health challenges are equally troubling, with nearly half of the elderly surveyed being diagnosed with hypertension, and 43 per cent with diabetes. Arthritis and high cholesterol are also common, affecting 35 per cent and 19 per cent of elders respectively. The report points to multiple morbidities being particularly prevalent among those aged 80 and above.

The digital divide remains a significant barrier as well, with 59 per cent of elderly individuals lacking access to digital devices. Even among those with such access, digital usage declines significantly with age. For the elderly, the most common uses of digital devices are entertainment, social media participation, and information searches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)