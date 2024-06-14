Left Menu

Assam's Solar Power Surge: Aiming for 3000 MW by 2027

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the state's target to produce 3,000 MW of solar power by 2027. The foundation for a 25 MW plant was laid in Namrup. This is part of Assam's strategy to reduce reliance on external power. Currently, the state produces 419 MW but requires 2,500 MW for peak demand.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:07 IST
Assam's Solar Power Surge: Aiming for 3000 MW by 2027
AI Generated Representative Image

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared an ambitious target for the state to generate 3,000 MW of solar power by 2027.

Speaking during the foundation-laying ceremony of a 25 MW solar plant at Namrup in Dibrugarh, Sarma highlighted that this initiative is Assam's commitment to environmental sustainability.

Currently, Assam is in the process of producing 200 MW of solar power, and new projects will begin soon. The Namrup plant, costing Rs 115 crore, will significantly contribute to Assam's green energy agenda and is expected to be operational by July 2025.

The project is a joint venture between Assam Power Generation Corporation and Oil India Limited. Sarma noted that the state's peak-hour power demand has grown from 1,800 MW in 2021 to 2,500 MW, necessitating such initiatives to reduce dependence on external power sources.

Seven solar power plants are already functional in Assam, generating 175 MW daily, with additional projects in Sonitpur's Barchalla and Dhubri's Khudigaon in various development stages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024