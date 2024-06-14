Assam's Solar Power Surge: Aiming for 3000 MW by 2027

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared an ambitious target for the state to generate 3,000 MW of solar power by 2027.

Speaking during the foundation-laying ceremony of a 25 MW solar plant at Namrup in Dibrugarh, Sarma highlighted that this initiative is Assam's commitment to environmental sustainability.

Currently, Assam is in the process of producing 200 MW of solar power, and new projects will begin soon. The Namrup plant, costing Rs 115 crore, will significantly contribute to Assam's green energy agenda and is expected to be operational by July 2025.

The project is a joint venture between Assam Power Generation Corporation and Oil India Limited. Sarma noted that the state's peak-hour power demand has grown from 1,800 MW in 2021 to 2,500 MW, necessitating such initiatives to reduce dependence on external power sources.

Seven solar power plants are already functional in Assam, generating 175 MW daily, with additional projects in Sonitpur's Barchalla and Dhubri's Khudigaon in various development stages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)