Princess of Wales Announces Progress in Cancer Battle

The Princess of Wales has revealed she is 'making good progress' in her ongoing cancer treatment and is set to attend Saturday's royal Trooping the Colour ceremony. This will mark Kate's first public appearance since disclosing her diagnosis in March.

The 42-year-old spouse of Prince William has largely been out of the public eye this year, focusing on her health. In a statement released Friday, she shared, 'I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days'. She admitted to having 'a few more months' of treatment ahead.

'I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,' Kate added, signifying a notable milestone while understanding her journey towards recovery is ongoing.

