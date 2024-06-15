West Bengal Govt opens help desk in Sikkim's Rangpo to assist tourists amid landslide

After tourists from West Bengal have been stuck in Sikkim due to heavy rainfall and landslides, the Bengal government has opened a help desk in Rangpo to assist tourists stranded in North Sikkim. Due to recent heavy rain and landslides in Sikkim, many tourists from West Bengal have been stranded in Sikkim. In order to assist the stranded tourists, a Tourist Facilitation Help Desk has been opened at Rangpo, an order by the Office of the District Magistrate of Kalimpong said.

The order further provided the contact numbers of the concerned staff for the stranded tourists. People can contact: Rabi Biswakarma - 8768095881

Puspajeet Barman - 9051499096 A day earlier, Sikkim Chief Secretary Vijay Bhushan Pathak said that nine people had died in the last three days due to two landslides in the state. Pathak said that around 1,200-1,400 tourists are also stranded in the Mangan district of the state.

"In the last 3 days, Sikkim has witnessed two natural calamities: a landslide in Namchi district in which three people lost their lives, and similarly, a landslide happened on the intervening nights of June 12 and 13 in Mangan district in which six people lost their lives," the Chief Secretary said in a press conference on Friday. "It is expected that around 1200-1400 are struck in Mangan district. The restoration of road communication may take five to seven days, " he added.

Pathak had said that they have sent a requisition for Air Force helicopters for the evacuation of tourists. "We have sent the requisition for Air Force helicopters on behalf of the Sikkim government. As soon as the weather becomes suitable for flying, the evacuation of tourists will start," he said.

"Gratuitous relief is being given to the families of deceased people. For those who are severely injured, their treatment is going on in hospitals," the Chief Secretary added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)