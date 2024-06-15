Delhi HC directs removal of Arvind Kejriwal's court video from social media

The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Arvind Kejriwal, to remove the video recording of her husband addressing a Delhi court from her social media accounts. A Division Bench of Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Amit Sharma also directed social media companies, along with Sunita Kejriwal, to pull down any posts or reposts regarding the video recorded on that day.

The court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Vaibhav Singh, who alleged violations of the court's video conferencing rules during Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's appearance at Rouse Avenue Court on March 28 while in police custody. The plea alleged that Kejriwal and others illegally recorded the proceedings of the trial court when Delhi CM was produced before the trial court.

The court has listed the matter for July 9. "The post regarding this audio/video recording was circulated on X erstwhile Twitter with the #MoneyTrailExposedByKejriwal. The circumstances in which the audio/video recording went viral smell deep conspiracy by the political parties to malign the image of the judiciary and mislead the common people of this nation, and also to show the general public that the judiciary is working on the behest of the government and under the pressure of the central government," the plea stated.

According to the plea, Arvind Kejriwal narrated his story along with facts to the special judge, which was about 9/9:30 minutes long as per the recording, which is widely circulated on various social media platforms. Several members of the Aam Aadmi Party, including members of various other opposition parties, have intentionally and deliberately and with willful intention to malign and manipulate the court proceedings, done the audio and video recording of the court proceedings, and circulated on social media platforms, the plea claimed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)