IUML worker not involved in creating defamatory social media post against CPI(M)'s KK Shailaja: Kerala Police

Kerala Police have told the state High Court that it had found no evidence against the Indian Union Muslim Youth League worker who was accused of creating and disseminating communally coloured social media messages against CPI(M) candidate from Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, KK Shailaja, ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections. The submission was made in a statement filed by the Vadakara Station House Officer in the High Court on Friday in response to a petition filed by IUML activist PK Khasim seeking an investigation into the circulation of the "fabricated" screenshot.

Two Pro CPI(M) Facebook profiles had posted a screenshot of the message attributing it to the IUML activist PK Khasim. The purported message appealed to Muslim voters to not vote for the "non-believer" Shailaja and instead lend their support to the Congress candidate Shafi Parambil. Khasim had approached the High Court seeking a progress report on the investigation, accusing the police of sitting on his complaint.

Vadakara Police Station House Officer, Inspector Sumesh T P in the submission in High Court said that Khasim's mobile phone was examined with the help of the cyber cell and according to the report, the examination could not reveal that the screenshot was posted and circulated from Khasim's mobile phone. The police also said that since the message is still on social media profiles, the Facebook Nodal officer has made the second accused in the case. According to the report of the Vadakara SHO, a charge of incitement has been filed against the Facebook Nodal officer under Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code.

An investigation has been initiated against the Facebook profiles of two persons- Porali Shaji and Ambadimukk Sakhakkal- who circulated the screenshot. Police said details has been sought from Facebook authorities to ascertain the source of the post. According to the statement given in the High Court, steps to arrest the accused in the case would be taken as soon as the information is received.

The police informed the High Court that the investigation is progressing by adopting scientific methods. The High Court has given two weeks to PK Khasim to reply to the police report.

A complaint was lodged with the Vadakara police on April 25, Khasim said. On June 28, the High Court will again hear the petition seeking direction to the police to conduct an independent and transparent investigation into the conspiracy and the "fake" screenshot in the case. (ANI)

