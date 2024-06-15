Sikkim rains: Govt announces it would rebuild destroyed homes, grant Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

Following the incessant rains and landslides in Sikkim, which claimed nine lives and left 1,200-1,400 tourists stranded in the Mangan district, State Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the families of deceased and promulgated that the government would re-build the destroyed homes. In the last three days, Sikkim has witnessed two natural calamities: a landslide in Namchi district in which three people lost their lives, and similarly, a landslide happened on the intervening nights of June 12 and 13 in Mangan district in which six people lost their lives. Around 1,200-1,400 tourists are also stranded in the Mangan district of the state.

"This is a sad incident, six people have died in the Mangan district, and in Majuwa, due to landslide three have lost their lives and several are injured. Several houses have also been damaged. A total of 67 families have been relocated. I have informed the central government about the extensive losses and have requested immediate funds to aid our response", CM Tamang said while speaking to ANI. "With road closures and the inability to move heavy vehicles, we are facing a surge in food prices and commodity shortages. We are taking these matters very seriously and have sought help from the centre...We are providing Rs 5 lakhs in compensation to the families of the deceased. We will also rebuild the homes of those whose properties have been destroyed or swept away", he added.

The Chief Minister, earlier in the day, also took stock of the flood-affected areas of Yangang and Melli in Namchi where he was seen interacting with the affected families. In a post on 'X', the Chief Minister wrote, "During my official visit to the landslide-stricken areas of Majhua, Yangang, in the Namchi District today, I had several key objectives: to assess the damage, oversee the disbursement of relief materials, and provide financial assistance to the affected residents. I visited several of the worst-hit areas and personally interacted with the affected residents. Listening to their concerns, I offered words of encouragement and assured them of the government's commitment to their rehabilitation. We provided food supplies, water, sanitation, medical aid, and shelters where necessary."

Affirming the Sikkim government's commitment, the CM added, "To support the immediate and long-term needs of the affected families, I handed over cheques to the victims. The financial aid was categorized for immediate relief, covering emergency expenses and daily necessities. I emphasized the government's commitment to providing long-term support to the affected areas and outlined a multi-phase plan that includes infrastructure rehabilitation." "My visit to Majhua, Yangang, was a significant step in addressing the immediate needs of the victims and laying the groundwork for long-term rehabilitation. The disbursement of relief materials and financial aid has provided much-needed support to the affected residents, and our commitment to ongoing assistance has instilled hope and confidence in the community. The government will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure that all necessary resources are mobilized to aid in the recovery and rebuilding process", stated CM Prem Singh Tamang.

Meanwhile, after tourists from West Bengal have been stuck in Sikkim due to heavy rainfall and landslides, the Bengal government has opened a help desk in Rangpo to assist tourists stranded in North Sikkim. Due to recent heavy rain and landslides in Sikkim, many tourists from West Bengal have been stranded in Sikkim. In order to assist the stranded tourists, a Tourist Facilitation Help Desk has been opened at Rangpo, an order by the Office of the District Magistrate of Kalimpong said.

The order further provided the contact numbers of the concerned staff for the stranded tourists. People can contact: Rabi Biswakarma - 8768095881

Puspajeet Barman - 9051499096 A day earlier, Sikkim Chief Secretary Vijay Bhushan Pathak said that they have sent a requisition for Air Force helicopters for the evacuation of tourists.

"We have sent the requisition for Air Force helicopters on behalf of the Sikkim government. As soon as the weather becomes suitable for flying, the evacuation of tourists will start," he said. "Gratuitous relief is being given to the families of deceased people. For those who are severely injured, their treatment is going on in hospitals," the Chief Secretary added. (ANI)

