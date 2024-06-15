Andhra: TDP leader Nara Lokesh seeks details of dues under Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena schemes

The Minister for IT and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday sought details of the dues to be paid to students across the state under Vidya Deevena and the Vasati Deevena schemes. At a meeting with the senior officers of the Higher Education Department, Lokesh informed them that during his Yuva Galam pada yatra, thousands of students had complained that their certificates remained with their respective colleges since the then government did not clear the dues of their fees.

Lokesh also asked the officials to submit a note on the details of the admissions to the government higher educational institutions from the 2018-19 academic year to now, the fee structure in the engineering colleges and other matters. He also wanted a comprehensive report on the existing vacancies in these educational institutions, faculty details to be recruited, how the results of the learning management system and the pending issues about the higher education system post-bifurcation of the state.

The Minister asked the officials to submit the report in a day or two as a decision has to be taken by Wednesday after a detailed study since the academic year is beginning by then. Expressing concern over the fall in the admission rate in the government educational institutions, Lokesh asked the officials to submit a detailed report on this and also the reasons for the fall in the rankings of the universities after a detailed study. The Minister sought a detailed and comprehensive report on the controversies that the vice-chancellors of various universities are facing and the corruption on the campuses of these universities.

The Principal Secretary (Higher Education), J Shyamala Rao, the Commissioner, Pola Bhaskar, the incharge chairman of AP State Council for Higher Education, K Ram Mohan Rao, the secretary of the AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission, Suryachandra Rao, the director of the AP Archives, V Rangaraj, the project director of the Telugu and Sanskrit Academy, P Anjaneyulu and others were present. (ANI)

