Left Menu

Andhra: TDP leader Nara Lokesh seeks details of dues under Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena schemes

The Minister for IT and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday sought the details of the dues to be paid to the students across the state under Vidya Deevena and the Vasati Deevena schemes.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 22:43 IST
Andhra: TDP leader Nara Lokesh seeks details of dues under Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena schemes
Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Lokesh (Photo/@naralokesh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Minister for IT and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday sought details of the dues to be paid to students across the state under Vidya Deevena and the Vasati Deevena schemes. At a meeting with the senior officers of the Higher Education Department, Lokesh informed them that during his Yuva Galam pada yatra, thousands of students had complained that their certificates remained with their respective colleges since the then government did not clear the dues of their fees.

Lokesh also asked the officials to submit a note on the details of the admissions to the government higher educational institutions from the 2018-19 academic year to now, the fee structure in the engineering colleges and other matters. He also wanted a comprehensive report on the existing vacancies in these educational institutions, faculty details to be recruited, how the results of the learning management system and the pending issues about the higher education system post-bifurcation of the state.

The Minister asked the officials to submit the report in a day or two as a decision has to be taken by Wednesday after a detailed study since the academic year is beginning by then. Expressing concern over the fall in the admission rate in the government educational institutions, Lokesh asked the officials to submit a detailed report on this and also the reasons for the fall in the rankings of the universities after a detailed study. The Minister sought a detailed and comprehensive report on the controversies that the vice-chancellors of various universities are facing and the corruption on the campuses of these universities.

The Principal Secretary (Higher Education), J Shyamala Rao, the Commissioner, Pola Bhaskar, the incharge chairman of AP State Council for Higher Education, K Ram Mohan Rao, the secretary of the AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission, Suryachandra Rao, the director of the AP Archives, V Rangaraj, the project director of the Telugu and Sanskrit Academy, P Anjaneyulu and others were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
2
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
3
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global
4
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024