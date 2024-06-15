Assam CM forms task force to tackle floods and erosion in Kaziranga

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting on Saturday with the civil and police administrations and Kaziranga authorities to ensure the safety and security of the animals at Kaziranga National Park, especially during the flood season. The CM asked the concerned functionaries to put in place all necessary steps and ramp up the response system.

During the meeting, the Assam CM announced that three new commando battalions had been stationed in Kaziranga. Their mission is to prevent accidents involving animals crossing the national highway and to thwart poachers from exploiting the flood situation to harm wildlife. He also said that around 600 personnel of a new forest battalion will also be put into service at Kaziranga National Park during the flood season.

The Chief Minister, during the meeting, also took stock of the loss of land in Kaziranga National Park, primarily due to the swift flow of river water. He said that, as a result of this, a sizeable chunk of the forest land in the park has been lost. In view of this, he announced that a joint task force would be formed, taking experts from the Forest Department, Water Resources Department and Kaziranga National Park to study the phenomena and recommend remedial steps.

"The team will submit its report within 45 days to the government. Based on the recommendations, the government will take appropriate steps to address the menace of soil erosion in the park," the Assam Chief Minister said. Chief Minister Dr Sarma also said that around 20 marine engine boats will be put into service in Kaziranga to help the forest department intensify its vigil in and around the park to thwart the possible movements of the poachers.

The Chief Minister, during the meeting, also said that since the action of the government to evict illegal encroachment in Bura Chapori yielded good results and animals from the park have started visiting the place, the government would also deploy a commando battalion in the Bura Chapori area for the safety and security of the wild animals. Considering the rise in tourist inflow in Kaziranga National Park which touched an encouraging 3,27000 in the last tourist season, Dr Sarma asked the Forest Department to prepare a video documentary highlighting the unique features of Kaziranga National Park as well as other national parks and wildlife sanctuaries of the state for information of the tourists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)