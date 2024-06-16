Hyderabad police urge people to follow govt guidelines ahead of Eid al-Adha

The Hyderabad police have beefed up security ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebrations on Monday and urged the people to follow the guidelines issued by the government. Sneha Mehra, South Zone DCP, told ANI, "It is a request that let us celebrate this festival of Eid together within the guidelines given by the department and by the government. We hope that once the sacrifices of the animals are completed, the waste material is properly disposed of in GHMC bins so that we can keep our city neat and clean. Once the animal carcass or any material is left outside this range, there is a high chance that diseases can spread."

"We have ensured that proper arrangements are placed in all the masjids so that the prayers are completed peacefully. We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the festival is celebrated peacefully," she added. Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has also urged Muslims to follow the government's guidelines and refrain from sharing pictures on social media.

A clash erupted between two groups over illegal cow transportation on Saturday in Telangana's Medak. Section 144 has been imposed near Ramdas Chowrasta in the Medhak district of Telangana, police said.

A few people have already been taken into custody and an investigation is ongoing as cases are being registered against both parties and the situation is under control for now, a senior police officer said. According to him, the scuffle broke out when the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders stopped the transportation of the cows, and instead of giving a complaint, they staged a protest.

"The scuffle led to two persons receiving injuries. After that, both parties staged a protest on the road. The hospital where the injured persons were receiving treatment was also attacked," Swamy said. Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid is a holy occasion also called the 'festival of sacrifice' and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God. (ANI)

