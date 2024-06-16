Left Menu

India's Coal Imports Surge Amid Rising Summer Demand

India's coal imports increased by 13.2% to 26.10 million tonnes in April 2024 compared to the same period last year. The rise is driven by pre-monsoon restocking and higher power demand. India's coal and coke imports also reflected a 7.7% rise for FY24, influenced by lower seaborne prices.

Updated: 16-06-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 10:41 IST
India's coal imports soared by 13.2% to reach 26.10 million tonnes in April 2024, as buyers geared up for the early summer season. This marks a significant rise from 23.05 million tonnes imported during the same period last year, according to data from mjunction services ltd.

Despite Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy's call for increased domestic coal production to reduce imports, India continues to rely heavily on foreign coal. ''India's coal and coke imports in April 2024 through major and non-major ports grew by 13.2% compared to April 2023,'' the figures revealed.

The non-coking coal category saw imports rise to 17.40 million tonnes in April 2024 from 15.15 million tonnes a year ago, while coking coal imports also experienced a slight increase. The upward trend in coal imports continued as pre-monsoon restocking stoked demand from both the power and non-regulated sectors, said mjunction MD & CEO Vinaya Varma.

