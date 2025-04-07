Left Menu

Excise Duty Hike on Fuel: A Strategic Move Amid Falling Crude Prices

The central government has increased excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre. The hike is not expected to impact consumers directly, as oil companies are anticipated to absorb the increase. Falling crude prices, now at USD 63 per barrel, may have influenced the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:07 IST
Excise Duty Hike on Fuel: A Strategic Move Amid Falling Crude Prices
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent fiscal maneuver, the central government has announced an increase in excise duties on petroleum products. Effective from Tuesday, petrol will see a rise of Rs 2 per litre, adjusting the total excise duty from Rs 19.90 to Rs 21.90 per litre.

Similarly, diesel will also experience an excise duty rise by Rs 2 per litre, moving from Rs 15.80 to Rs 17.80. While consumers might be concerned about potential price hikes, it is believed that major oil corporations will shoulder the increased costs without burdening the end-users.

Currently, petrol and diesel retail in Delhi at Rs 94.77 and Rs 87.67 per litre, respectively. The government's decision comes as crude oil prices have decreased significantly, dropping from over USD 70 to USD 63 per barrel, which possibly served as a catalyst for the duty adjustment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025