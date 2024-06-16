Left Menu

SBI Chief Strategizes Subsidiary Growth Before Monetization

SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara emphasizes that subsidiaries like SBI General Insurance and SBI Payment need to scale up operations before being monetized. This strategy aims to enhance their valuation, offering better returns to the State Bank of India. Monetization will likely proceed through the capital market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 13:57 IST
SBI Chief Strategizes Subsidiary Growth Before Monetization
Dinesh Khara
  • Country:
  • India

SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara has announced a strategic delay in monetizing the bank's subsidiaries, SBI General Insurance and SBI Payment Services, to allow for further operational scaling. This move is anticipated to enhance valuation and deliver superior returns for the parent company, State Bank of India (SBI).

Khara revealed in an interview with PTI that the monetization of these subsidiaries would be executed through the capital market. However, he noted that this plan is not slated for the current financial year. Instead, the focus will be on scaling up operations to maximize potential returns.

In the fiscal year ending March 2024, SBI General Insurance saw a 30.4% increase in net profit. Meanwhile, SBI Payment Services, a major player in the Merchant Acquiring Business, experienced a slight dip in net profit. Despite these mixed results, SBI continues to see robust demand for corporate credit, with loans worth Rs 5 trillion in the pipeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024