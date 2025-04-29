Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan Stands Strong Against Pro-Pakistan Sentiments

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan criticized Congress leaders for supporting Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir. He emphasized national unity, condemned the politicization of terrorism, and announced financial aid for a victim's family. Kalyan underscored the threat of terrorism to India's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:05 IST
Pawan Kalyan Image Credit: Twitter(@PawanKalyan)
  • India

In a strong statement, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday criticized Congress leaders for their perceived endorsement of Pakistan amidst national grief over the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives.

Addressing a tribute meeting for the victims, Kalyan called on such leaders to leave India if they support violence against the nation, emphasizing that Kashmir is an integral part of India. Political exploitation of terrorism is unacceptable, he noted, stressing the importance of national unity and decisive action against communal violence.

The Janasena party announced Rs 50 lakh aid to the family of Madhusudhan Rao, a native victim of the attack. Kalyan highlighted the broader security concerns, referencing past incidents like the Hyderabad blasts, underscoring the ongoing need to combat terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

