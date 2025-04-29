Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Stuns IPL with Power-packed Century

In a dazzling display of youthful exuberance and talent, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from the Rajasthan Royals etched his name into Indian Premier League history with a remarkable century against the Gujarat Titans. Former India speedster Varun Aaron unveils the secrets behind Suryavanshi's potent technique that powered his achievement.

Guided by RR batting coach Vikram Rathour and compared to the legendary Chris Gayle, Suryavanshi's innings was not just quick but a testament to his unique grasp on technique. His ability to maneuver the ball and utilize its speed was key, as he smashed 101 runs off 38 balls, including 11 astounding sixes.

According to Aaron, Suryavanshi's unconventional backlift, likened to a 'whip,' is central to his shot-making prowess. Furthermore, mentorship from coach Rahul Dravid is poised to help the rising cricket star stay grounded and focused on the long path ahead, according to the report shared with ANI.

