VSSUT Burla Enforces Disciplinary Actions Against 100 Students

The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology in Burla, Odisha, penalized 100 students for policy breaches. Measures include grade reduction, fines, and participation in corrective actions. These follow the death of Saswati Bhoi and involve prohibitions on certain activities and requirements for signed commitments against future misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambalpur | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:16 IST
The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla, Odisha, has issued disciplinary actions against 100 students following a string of violations, an official disclosed. The violations included low attendance and entering restricted areas.

Following a Disciplinary Committee meeting on April 25, an order was circulated, listing the students with their penalties. Penalties encompass grade deductions in current semester theory papers and fines ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. Some students must engage in community service overseen by sports or hostel authorities.

The stringent measures come after the tragedy involving Saswati Bhoi, a final-year student, who drowned trying to save a friend. The actions aim to restore discipline and prevent future incidents at the university.

