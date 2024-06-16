Left Menu

PwC India's Optimism: M&A Landscape Set for Upswing in 2024

PwC India outlines an optimistic future for the Indian markets in terms of M&A transactions, focusing on small to mid-sized deals and growth funding. Sanjeev Krishan, PwC India Chairperson, highlights increasing investor confidence driven by improving financial markets, strategic deal-making, and evolving global trends.

Updated: 16-06-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 14:12 IST
  • India

PwC India is predicting a significant upswing in the Indian market, particularly in small to mid-size M&A transactions and growth funding, attributing this to rising investor confidence. According to Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC India, 2023 saw diverse strategies and larger scale ventures coming into play, even amidst a decline in PE investments.

Krishan pointed out that while PE deals were more numerous, strategic deals took center stage in terms of value, with domestic and group-level consolidations being notable trends. The first quarter of 2024 already shows a resurgence in both deal value and volume.

PwC reports that major deals in 2023, including JV buyouts, strategic investments, PE buyouts, and stock mergers, accounted for 21% of the total deal value. Traditional sectors like retail, consumer, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals lead this resurgence. Sectors such as e-commerce, healthcare, renewable energy, and technology also exhibit promising futures.

