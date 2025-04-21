IGI Shines with Profit Surge and Strategic Investments
The International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd reported a robust 11.60% increase in net profit for Q1 2025, reaching Rs 140.7 crore. Revenue climbed to Rs 313.21 crore. Driven by strong demand for diamond certification, IGI focuses on technology investments to enhance operational efficiency and growth.
The International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd reported an 11.60% surge in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 140.7 crore in the first quarter of 2025, according to its regulatory filing on Monday.
The firm, which saw its net profit rise from Rs 126.07 crore in the same quarter the previous year, also experienced a revenue boost, climbing to Rs 313.21 crore from Rs 290.43 crore. IGI's Managing Director and CEO, Tehmasp Printer, credited the growth to a strong demand for certification of both natural and lab-grown diamond jewelry.
Printer added that IGI is prioritizing process re-engineering and technological investments to improve efficiency and productivity, thus reducing service turnaround time. Listed on the Indian stock exchange in 2024, IGI continues to capitalize on the burgeoning diamond certification market to fuel further growth.
