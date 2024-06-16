Left Menu

Poland vs Netherlands: Euro 2024 Group D Clash

The starting line-ups for Poland and Netherlands in their Euro 2024 Group D match were announced. Key players for Poland include Wojciech Szczęsny and Piotr Zielinski, while the Netherlands features Virgil van Dijk and Memphis Depay. The match took place at Hamburg Volksparkstadion.

Reuters | Hamburg | Updated: 16-06-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 17:34 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

Starting line-ups for Poland and Netherlands in their Euro 2024 Group D match on Sunday at the Hamburg Volksparkstadion:

Poland: Wojciech Szczęsny, Bartosz Salamon, Jan Bednarek, Piotr Zielinski (C), Taras Romanczuk, Jakub Kiwior, Adam Buksa, Przemysław Frankowski, Sebastian Szymanski, Nicola Zalewski, Kacper Urbanski.

Netherlands: Bart Verbruggen, Virgil van Dijk (C), Nathan Ake, Stefan De Vrij, Xavi Simons, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Tijjani Reijnders, Joey Veerman, Denzel Dumfries, Jerdy Schouten.

