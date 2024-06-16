Work in mission mode, ensure quick response in coordinated manner: Amit Shah to agencies in J-K security meet

Noting that the "fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in its decisive phase," Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday directed all security agencies to "work in a mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner." The Union Home Minister said this while chairing a review meeting on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Home Minister also asked the agencies to "replicate the successes achieved in Kashmir Valley through area domination and zero terror plan in Jammu division" in the meeting conducted here in the national capital. In the five-hour-long meeting, which was separated into two rounds, including a short break, Shah also emphasised that the Modi administration is dedicated to setting a precedent by tackling terrorists with innovative strategies.

Highlighting recent terror incidences in Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister added that these incidents show that terrorism has been forced to shrink from highly organised acts of terrorist violence to a mere proxy war. He stressed that "we are determined to root it out as well." Shah emphasised seamless coordination amongst the security agencies, identifying vulnerable areas and addressing the security concerns of such areas.

Reiterating the zero-tolerance policy against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Home Minister said that the government will leave no stone unturned in rooting out terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah said that the efforts of the central government have yielded great positive results in Kashmir Valley with a significant reduction in terror-related incidents. He noted that the improvement in the law-and-order situation is reflected in the record flow of tourists in Kashmir Valley.

Of the five-hour-long meeting, the first round focused on the review of the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, while the second round was dedicated to the preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra, which shall commence on June 29 and conclude on August 19. The meeting started at 11 am in the presence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka.

Senior Army officers, including Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and Chief of Army Staff (Designate) Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, Director General of Central Armed Police Forces, Chief Secretary and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir and other senior officers, also attended the meeting. Shah conducted the meeting in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, which have raised concerns about the security arrangements in the region.

In the meeting, the Home Minister took stock of preparations for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra. The meeting was held two days after the Home Minister held a similar meeting with Home Ministry officials, who informed him about the current security situation and preparedness to handle such terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The heightened vigilance is aimed at ensuring the safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents as well as the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and maintaining law and order in the state. Since June 9, there have been terror strikes at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda, where nine pilgrims were killed, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed, a civilian was injured and at least seven security personnel were injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the series of terror-related incidents. The meeting, attended by NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials, aimed to assess the current security landscape in the region. In the meeting, the Prime Minister received a comprehensive overview of the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the region. He was briefed on the strategies and operations being implemented to tackle terrorist activities and ensure the safety of the region.

PM Modi had also spoken with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the deployment of security forces and ongoing counter-terror operations. Additionally, he spoke to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to review the situation and was briefed on the efforts being undertaken by the local administration. (ANI)

