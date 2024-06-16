39 child workers rescued from liquor factory by NCPCR team missing

As many as 39 children who were rescued from a distillery in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district disappeared, as confirmed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo. NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo received information about children being employed at a liquor factory. Consequently, he and his team conducted a raid at the Som factory in Sehatganj, rescued the children, and handed them over to the administration.

However, later that night, Kanoongo claimed that the 39 children disappeared from under the nose of the administration. He said that, as per the law, rescued children are presented before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to record their statements. Following that, a three-member bench of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) will pass an order for their rehabilitation.

"The quorum of the CWC was not completed till late night due to which statutory orders could not be passed and it took 5 hours for the SDM Sahib to cover a distance of 20 kilometers from the district headquarters on the wide highway and it took 7 hours for the ADM Sahiba to cover the same distance," he added. Speaking to ANI, Kanoongo said, "At 1:30 pm, we were told that the concerned authorities were being sent there. SDM reached after 5 hours, while ADM (Additional District Magistrate) reached after 7 hours. The culprits made use of the darkness, and the children were taken somewhere. We do not know if the children have been kidnapped, abducted, or allured. The FIR was registered under bailable sections. The various kinds of compensation amounting to Rs 5-10 lakhs that were supposed to be given to the children cannot be given now."

"The way the CM suspended an official at midnight and took action against him has sent a big message. As a result, the other officials are now looking for the missing children," he added. A Labor Inspector in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh was also suspended for not effectively enforcing the Child and Adolescent Labor (Prohibition and Regulation) Act in his allotted work area.

The action came after a raid by the Excise Department found large numbers of child laborers employed at a distillery unit of a liquor factory in the district. "Labor Inspector Mandideep Ram Kumar Srivastava was suspended. Order issued by the Labor Commissioner. Suspended for not effectively enforcing the Child and Adolescent Labor (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 in the allotted work area, negligence and indifference towards duty," Madhya Pradesh government's Department of Public Relations posted on its X handle.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed concern over the incident. Yadav in a post on X wrote, "The case of child labour has come to my notice during a raid on a factory in Raisen district. This matter is very serious. In this regard, detailed information has been obtained from the officials of Labor, Excise and Police departments and instructions have been given for appropriate action. Strictest action will be taken against the culprits." (ANI)

