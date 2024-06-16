Two Indian Army jawans die, 7 injured after speeding private bus collides with an auto-rickshaw
Two jawans of the Indian Army died after a speeding private bus collided with an auto-rickshaw at Kanhan River Bridge in Nagpur on Sunday evening, an official said.
Two jawans of the Indian Army died after a speeding private bus collided with an auto-rickshaw at Kanhan River Bridge in Nagpur on Sunday evening, an official said. Meanwhile, seven people, including six jawans and an auto driver, were injured in the accident.
"Two jawans of the Indian Army died and 7 including 6 jawans and an auto driver injured after a speeding private bus collided with an auto-rickshaw at Kanhan River Bridge in Nagpur, today, evening," Pramod Pore, Police Inspector, Old Kamptee PS said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
