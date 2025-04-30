Historic Decision: Nationwide Caste Census Approved for Social Justice

The recent decision by the central government to include caste enumeration in the upcoming nationwide census has been hailed as a landmark move towards social justice. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to X to express his approval, calling the decision unprecedented.

Chouhan emphasized that this step, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, would serve as a foundation for justice-based policies. The initiative aims to uplift various societal segments, embodying the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' (Together with all, Development for all, Trust of all).

The BJP-led Central government's announcement marks a historic shift as this will be the first caste enumeration since the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census by the Ministry of Rural Development. The process is expected to be conducted transparently, distinguishing it from past exercises accused of political manipulation.

