Trump's Controversial Second Term: Promises and Outcomes

In the early days of his second term, President Donald Trump has faced significant hurdles, as many of his key promises remain unfulfilled. His efforts to drive economic growth have been hindered by tariffs and inflation concerns, leading to mixed results on the financial front.

On immigration, Trump has adopted an aggressive stance, deploying troops to the U.S.-Mexico border and intensifying the crackdown on illegal migrants. Nevertheless, deportations have not lived up to expectations, and legal challenges persist.

In foreign policy, Trump pledged to swiftly end conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza but has struggled to deliver peace. His energy policies also face resistance, as global oil prices and legal battles pose challenges to achieving his goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)