Gujarat: Fire breaks out at manufacturing company in Ahmedabad, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a manufacturing company located in Kathwada GIDC, Ahmedabad, on Monday morning. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Firefighters were put into service to douse the flames. The Ahmedabad fire department said that the fire spread to the adjacent steel utensil manufacturing company due to presence of magnesium.

Fire department officials said, "Fire broke out in the testing lab and store of the R&D department. Initial investigation revealed that, due to the presence of magnesium, the fire spread to the adjacent Surbhi steel utensil manufacturing company. The fire has now been brought under control." The Gopal Industrial Park located next to the industry was immediately evacuated to prevent any casualties.

Approximately 40 people were evacuated from the park. (ANI)

