EU Unfazed by China’s Pork Import Probe

The European Union is not worried about China opening an anti-dumping investigation into imported pork and its by-products from the EU, a spokesperson for the bloc's executive Commission said on Monday.

The spokesperson told reporters that the EU would intervene appropriately to ensure the investigation complies with all relevant World Trade Organisation rules. The Chinese ministry has said the investigation was prompted by a complaint by the China Animal Husbandry Association, but it comes shortly after the EU imposed anti-subsidy duties on Chinese-made electric cars.

