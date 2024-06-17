Haryana Abolishes Minimum Power Charges, Introduces Solar Subsidies

In a significant move, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared the abolition of monthly minimum charges for domestic electricity consumers. Instead, bills will now reflect the actual number of units consumed.

Addressing an event in Ambala, Saini also announced a comprehensive subsidy scheme under the 'Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana'. The scheme offers financial assistance for setting up rooftop solar plants, with the central government providing Rs 60,000 and the state government contributing Rs 50,000 for families with annual incomes less than Rs 1,80,000.

Saini further revealed plans to establish an 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power unit at the Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant in Khedar, Hisar, with an investment of Rs 7,250 crore. This initiative underlines Haryana's strides towards energy reform under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

