Uttarakhand DGP expresses gratitude to Amit Shah for providing assistance

In a meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttarakhand's Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar on Monday paid a courtesy call to the Union Home Minister and expressed his gratitude for providing all possible assistance during the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Meanwhile, the Home Minister also congratulated the Director General of Police for conducting the Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand peacefully.

In the meeting, the Home Minister also emphasized the need for the activeness of the state police in preventing the increasing incidents of forest fire in the state and directed the DGP to take immediate action. These directions came after the increased forest fire incidents in the state. Earlier, on June 13, four firefighters lost their lives and four others sustained serious injuries while battling a fierce blaze in the Binsar forest, Almora district of Uttarakhand while the injured were swiftly transported to the base hospital for urgent medical attention.

Meanwhile, on April 9, a massive fire broke out in the forests of Srinagar city of Pauri district of Uttarakhand at 6.30 pm. Notably, the DGP Abhivan Kumar had actively contributed as Inspector General (IG) in the Border Security Force (BSF) in Kashmir. He was part of the high-level team that implemented the important decisions of the Central Government while abrogating Article 370 in Kashmir.

Abhinav Kumar is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and is currently serving as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttarakhand Police. (ANI)

